Possible Southbound Lane Closure Near SR-613 Tonight

Possible lane closures for concrete pole installation on Interstate 75

INTERSTATE 75

HANCOCK COUNTY

Interstate 75 at state Route 613 near Van Buren and state Route 103 near Bluffton may have overnight lane closures on Wednesday, Dec. 18 into Thursday, Dec. 19 for utility work.

Work will begin at the state Route 613 location at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, possibly closing one lane of Interstate 75 southbound.

Then, the work is expected to relocate to the state Route 103 location at midnight, possible closing one lane of Interstate 75 southbound.

Work is being performed by Asplundh Construction, Willow Grove, Penn.