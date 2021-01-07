NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
May 2019
March 2020
Possible Training Flights in area tonight

The Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct training flights at night, Thurs., Jan. 7, weather permitting. Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off and landing until about 7:30 p.m.

Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct night operations as part of their overall readiness training. The 180th Fighter Wing appreciates the continued support from the citizens of Ohio and Michigan as we continue to train in support of our mission.

 

