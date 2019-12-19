Powell Board Report – Dec. 2019

Powell Report

Jonelle Semancik

Principal EA Powell Elementary

Santa Shop

Santa shop is put on by the PTA. It is open December 16th-18th. Students are able to purchase items for their loved ones for a small price. Then volunteers will wrap the gifts for the students. This is a great memory for our young students at Powell.

Professional Development

The Wood County ESC has offered free PAX training for teachers for the past few years. Many of our teachers have been trained. We are now following up in our staff meetings with PAX strategies that work. Some we have talked about so far is “Beat the Timer” and “PAX Stix.” This goes with our overall goal implementing restorative practices at Powell.

Holiday Concerts

Thank you to the preschool team, Ben Pack, and Emily Meyerson for all their efforts putting together holiday concerts.

Holiday Spirit Week at Powell

*Thank you to Kathi Bucher for putting this together.

Monday: Red and Green Day

Tuesday: Ugly Sweater Day

Wednesday: Santa Hat Day

Thursday: Show Your Holiday Spirit (final day for students)

Friday: Teacher Work Day

May you have a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!