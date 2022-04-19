Powell Elementary “Daughter’s Choice Dance”

Daughter’s Choice Dance

*Red Carpet Themed

*Girls at Powell Prek-6th grade choose an adult to come walk the red carpet with them and dance the night away

*Saturday, April 23rd from 3:30-5:00 pm

*Cost is $5 per couple (child and adult) and $2 per additional child

*Stars for the Walk of Fame can be purchased for $1. Your name will be displayed on the red carpet walk.

* Return the bottom portion of this to Mrs. Clifton with payment by Wednesday, April 20th. Send cash or check made out to Powell PTA.

____________________________________________________________________________

Child’s Name_________________________________ Grade___________

Child’s Name_________________________________ Grade___________

Child’s Name_________________________________ Grade___________

Red Carpet Purchase (additional $1 per name)

Child’s Name _______________________