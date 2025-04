At Tuesday’s April Board of Education meeting, The Powell Elementary School Quiz Bowl Team was recognized and congratulated for winning the League Championship for the first time in almost 20 years!

The team posed for a photo with Board of Education President Jeremy Sharninghouse

Front: Benny Hixson, Nolan Perry, Emily Campise.

Back: Mrs. Coldren, Shawn Albright, Ismena Hixson, Jackson Sharninghouse, Mrs. Howard, and NB Board of Education President Jeremy Sharninghouse.

Congratulations to All!