Powell Elementary’s Make It, Take It Night

🎨🎶 Powell Elementary Hosts “Make It, Take It” Night – May 15

Powell Elementary invites families and community members to a fun and creative evening at the school’s “Make It, Take It Night” on Thursday, May 15, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM.

This open house–style event is a celebration of student creativity and hands-on learning in Art and Music. Guests are encouraged to:

Walk through the student art show

Visit the North Baltimore Public Library table

Learn about Beginning Band Night with Mr. Pack

Most of all — make something and take it home!

🚚 Food Trucks Start at 5 PM

Come hungry! A variety of food trucks will be parked outside Powell starting at 5:00 PM, featuring:

Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese

The Tucker Truck

Aurora’s Tamales

Mad Love Food Truck

Kevin’s Kajunette

✅ Important Notes

This event is free and open to the public — RSVP not required

Guided sessions are already full and cannot accept additional participants

Come see the amazing things Powell students are creating — and leave with something you made yourself!