Powell Elementary’s Make It, Take It Night

🎨🎶 Powell Elementary Hosts “Make It, Take It” Night – May 15
Powell Elementary invites families and community members to a fun and creative evening at the school’s “Make It, Take It Night” on Thursday, May 15, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM.
This open house–style event is a celebration of student creativity and hands-on learning in Art and Music. Guests are encouraged to:
-
Walk through the student art show
-
Visit the North Baltimore Public Library table
-
Learn about Beginning Band Night with Mr. Pack
-
Most of all — make something and take it home!
🚚 Food Trucks Start at 5 PM
Come hungry! A variety of food trucks will be parked outside Powell starting at 5:00 PM, featuring:
-
Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese
-
The Tucker Truck
-
Aurora’s Tamales
-
Mad Love Food Truck
-
Kevin’s Kajunette
✅ Important Notes
-
This event is free and open to the public — RSVP not required
-
Guided sessions are already full and cannot accept additional participants
Come see the amazing things Powell students are creating — and leave with something you made yourself!