September 26, 2022

Powell PTA Meeting Tonight – Please Join Us!

 

Do you/your kids like the Father daughter dance? Mother Son movie night? School movie night in the lawn? Recess Bags? Spirit cart? Santa shop? Last day of school send off with Bouncy houses and Kona Ice? Meals and treats for our teachers and staff?

 
Have new ideas? We NEED you! All of these events take time, effort and volunteers! If we want to plan another year of awesome events for our kids, we need more help! Please join us tonight at 7 pm in the Powell Teachers Lounge to kick off the school year! All Parents, teachers, staff, businesses, grandparents, and community members are welcome to participate!
 

