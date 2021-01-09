Powell Report Dec. 2020

Powell Report

Jonelle Semancik

Principal EA Powell Elementary

Happy Holidays from Powell

Powell teachers have done a great job of creating memories in a safe way for our students for the holidays. Some examples are the preschool doing Polar Express, Kindergarten decorating Gingerbread Men, 1st Grade decorating Gingerbread Houses, and 4th Grade Poetry Jam. Students throughout the grade levels are making gifts for home and listening to holiday music. This week we continue to celebrate with a spirit week:

Monday: PJ Day

Tuesday: Christmas Hat Day

Wednesday: Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

Thursday: Christmas Spirit Day

Staff members were put in the spirit by having to find a “Principal Santa” picture around the room. When found they come to the office for a special treat. Finally, as a gift, staff will be provided a prepackaged boxed lunch for Teacher Work Day and a Virtual Holiday Trivia Game will be played.

***Thank you for all your support this year! Here’s to 2021! Merry Christmas!