November 18, 2023

Powell tab-U-lator At It Again!

Employee NB McDonald’s “CHAPPY” stands next to last donation Ye Old “POP” tab-U-lator

Totals in for the  Powell school / middle- HS competition  for 2023

In approximately  2 weeks here are the results:
Powell Elemntary - 483,200
NB MS/HS -         181,200
2023 Total -       664,400.....

WOW nearly 2/3rds of a million...BIG THANK YOU from the Tab-U-Lator!

To all who helped and answered the call as we are getting close to 13 million for our career. A possible banner year record....

We have 6 months for this school  year left....so.....Keep pulling for the Ronald McDonald  House of NWO

The Powell "POP" tab-U-lator 
