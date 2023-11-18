Powell tab-U-lator At It Again!

Employee NB McDonald’s “CHAPPY” stands next to last donation Ye Old “POP” tab-U-lator

Totals in for the Powell school / middle- HS competition for 2023 In approximately 2 weeks here are the results: Powell Elemntary - 483,200 NB MS/HS - 181,200 2023 Total - 664,400..... WOW nearly 2/3rds of a million...BIG THANK YOU from the Tab-U-Lator!

To all who helped and answered the call as we are getting close to 13 million for our career. A possible banner year record....



We have 6 months for this school year left....so.....Keep pulling for the Ronald McDonald House of NWO The Powell "POP" tab-U-lator