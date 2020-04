Covid-19 has caused alot of pain and sorrow, and also how we do our everyday Iiving…



Such as making deliveries…this is a picture of the Powell Tab-U-Lators donation of tabs for school year 2019-2020…despite the shortened year they were able to contribute 453,000 tabs {up 7.1% from last year}..



Great year….for donating tabs call 419 257-3659 , Rick Mays…..happy pull{ing}…

THANK YOU!!!!