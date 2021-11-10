Powell Virtual Food Drive

“North Baltimore’s Powell Elementary and HandyMan Pro have partnered together this holiday season to run a Virtual Food Drive for the students of Powell Elementary!

The holiday season can be tough for many kids that rely on the free and reduced lunch program. This year’s food drive was created specifically to provide students with healthy and diverse food items that allow them to increase their capacity to grow.

If you want to join us in helping invest in our students’ futures, click here https://a.co/eshIIOI to choose an item to donate!”

FYI from the Editor: If you are not familiar with a “Virtual Food Drive” these notes may help you navigate the process:

1.) When you click on the link above you will open up on an Amazon.com shopping page with the items listed that Powell is requesting. IF you have an Amazon account it opens to your account and you order as desired through your Amazon account. The items are delivered DIRECTLY to the school!

If you do not have an account you can create one. HOWEVER…

2.) If you would like to donate directly to Powell, please bring your non-perishable food items, even matching up the items on the Amazon site and bring to Powell Elementary on North Main Street, ATTN: Trina Hagemyer, Elementary School Counselor.

Thank you for your support!