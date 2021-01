Greetings from the can “Tabulator”… “The Powell School and High School-Middle School are having a Confabulation Competition for the 2020 – 2021 school year as to who can collect the most tabs for the Ronald McDonald House …”



You can drop off tabs at either school building or call 419-257-3659 for pick up….

Thanks and keep “PULLING” for the RMH of NWO….



THANKS, the POP tab-U-lator….

