Power Family Favorites with Peanut Protein

(Family Features) Soaking up some sun and sharing a meal with family and friends brings people together, especially when favorite recipes are on the table. Whether there’s a cause for celebration or a gathering of loved ones is simply overdue, serving up delicious dishes is a sure bet to get everyone involved.

These flavorful Mexinut Dip, Beef and Peanut Empanadas with Chimichurri, Asian Peanut Slaw and Peanut Butter Banana Pops recipes are ideal for the whole family. Starting with a spicy dip best paired with corn chips or crackers, hungry guests can work their way up to the main course of savory empanadas served alongside a tangy Asian slaw. Finally, kids and adults alike can cap off the celebration with a sweet, fruity dessert.

Leaning into a versatile ingredient like peanuts, which make all these dishes possible, can take your gatherings to the next level. They complement a wide range of recipes from appetizers and snacks to main courses and desserts.

Plus, they contain 26% protein and fulfill approximately 30% of a 4-6-year-old’s and 26% of a 7-10-year-old’s recommended daily allowance per serving, making them a kid-favorite source of energy. They contain six essential vitamins – vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals – phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.

Often referred to as “nutrition in a nutshell,” there’s a good chance your peanut supply came from the United States’ leading grower: Georgia. With approximately 4,000 active peanut farmers, the state produces 52% of the country’s peanuts.

To find more family-friendly recipe ideas powered by peanuts, visit GAPeanuts.com.

Mexinut Dip

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Yield: 4 cup

1 can (11 1/2 ounces) condensed bean with bacon soup

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (10 ounces) tomatoes and green chiles

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon hot chili powder

1/2 cup peanut butter

corn chips or crackers

In 2-quart microwave-safe container, combine soup, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and green chiles, onion, chili powder and peanut butter. Cover with glass or plastic lid. Microwave on high 2 1/2 minutes; stir. Microwave 2 1/2 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Stir before serving with corn chips or crackers.

Beef and Peanut Empanadas with Chimichurri

Recipe courtesy of “Set the Table” on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Yield: 30-40 small empanadas

Spicy Beef and Peanut Empanadas:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup golden raisins

1/2 cup raw Georgia Peanuts

2 tablespoons pickled jalapenos, chopped

1 pound ground beef

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon water, plus additional for sealing dough

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

2 packages pie crust

1 egg white, in small bowl

Chimichurri:

1/3 cup flat leaf parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

3 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup olive oil

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To make spicy beef and peanut empanadas: In large skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add onion, red pepper flakes, garlic, raisins, peanuts and jalapenos. Cook until onion and garlic are soft and fragrant. Add ground beef and brown thoroughly. Stir in Worcestershire sauce and 1 tablespoon water. Cook 2-3 minutes, stirring to prevent burning. Season with salt and pepper, to taste; transfer filling to large bowl and cool. Preheat oven to 375 F. Unroll pie crusts on lightly floured work surface. Using round cutter at least 3 inches in diameter, cut out rounds. Using rolling pin, roll out edges of each circle, leaving center of circle at its original thickness. Holding one round of dough in palm of hand, scoop about 1 tablespoon filling into center. Using fingertip, line edge of dough with water, fold into half moon shape and pinch to seal. For extra ease, use fork. Place filled empanadas on parchment-lined baking sheet and brush tops with egg white. Bake 20-25 minutes on upper rack. To make chimichurri: In blender or food processor, pulse parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, red pepper flakes and olive oil 2-3 times. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve in small bowl for dipping.

Asian Peanut Slaw

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges

1/4 cup Asian sesame dressing

2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1/2 cup coarsely chopped dry roasted peanuts

1 bag (16 ounces) three-colored deli slaw mix

chow mein noodles

Drain juice from mandarin oranges into mixing bowl and reserve oranges. In bowl with juice, add dressing, peanut butter and red pepper; whisk until well blended. Add peanuts, oranges and coleslaw mix; toss until thoroughly coated. Garnish with chow mein noodles before serving.

Peanut Butter Banana Pops

Recipe courtesy of registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Yield: 8 pops

Craft sticks

4 firm, ripe bananas, peeled and halved crosswise

1 cup melted chocolate wafers

1/2 cup finely chopped peanuts

Toppings:

unsweetened coconut flakes (optional)

chopped dried pineapple (optional)

chopped dried strawberries (optional)

melted peanut butter chips (optional)

Insert one craft stick into each banana half. Place eight banana pops in single layer on small tray covered with parchment paper. Place tray in freezer at least 4 hours or overnight. Pour melted chocolate into bowl. Dip each frozen banana into bowl, turning to coat. Lay chocolate-covered bananas back on parchment paper. Sprinkle with chopped peanuts. Sprinkle with coconut flakes, pineapple and strawberries, if desired. Drizzle with melted peanut butter chips, if desired.



SOURCE:

Georgia Peanut Commission