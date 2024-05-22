Power Up Family Mealtimes

(Family Features) Between juggling work, family, friends and social activities, powering through busy day-to-day schedules requires a lot of energy. Building meals around recipes packed with a plant-based protein such as peanuts or peanut butter can help your family come together to refuel.

In fact, at 7 grams per serving, a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts delivers the most protein of any nut and contains six essential vitamins – vitamin E, folate, riboflavin, thiamin, niacin and vitamin B6 – and seven essential minerals – phosphorus, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, copper and calcium.

As a versatile ingredient that can be enjoyed as a standalone snack or part of a variety of recipes from morning to night, peanuts can take center stage at the family table when it’s time to recharge at the end of long days. Start with an appetizer like Broccoli and Edamame Salad with Peanut Dressing, which can be on the table in 10 minutes, to hold over hunger ahead of a protein-packed main course like Chicken with Peanut Sauce in Lettuce Wraps. Finish off the evening meal with Peanut Butter Cottage Cheese Cheesecake as a better-for-you dessert.

Find more delicious ideas for keeping your family energized at gapeanuts.com.

Recipe courtesy of Parker’s Plate on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

2 pounds ground chicken

2 tablespoons sesame oil

3/4 cup diced shiitake mushrooms

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, grated

1 1/2 tablespoons fresh grated ginger

1/2 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 cup water chestnuts, diced

3 green onions (both white and green parts), chopped

2 garlic cloves, grated

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped, for garnish

1/4 cup crushed peanuts, for garnish

iceberg or butter lettuce, for wraps

Peanut Sauce:

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger

1 tablespoon soy sauce

In pan, saute ground chicken in sesame oil until cooked through. Drain if mixture is watery. Add shiitake mushrooms and onion; saute until mushrooms have softened and appear caramel colored. Add garlic, ginger, hoisin, water chestnuts and green onions. Let chicken mixture simmer on low. To make peanut sauce: In saucepan over medium-low heat, mix peanut butter, brown sugar, lime juice, chili garlic sauce, ginger and soy sauce until smooth, warm and thinned slightly. Fold into chicken mixture. Stir until combined and simmer on low until peanut sauce is evenly distributed. Garnish with fresh cilantro and crushed peanuts. Serve in lettuce wraps.

Recipe courtesy of Parker’s Plate on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time 5 minutes

Servings: 4

Dressing:

1/2 fresh lime, juice only

1/4 cup toasted sesame seed oil

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons tahini

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1 teaspoon chili oil

1 garlic clove, grated

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, grated

kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon hot water, plus additional for thinner consistency (optional)

Salad:

2 cups broccoli slaw

1 cup shelled edamame, cooked

1 1/2 cups chopped raw broccoli

1/2 cup English cucumber, quartered and chopped

1/4 cup fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup salted peanuts, roughly chopped

toasted sesame seeds, for garnish (optional)

To make dressing: In bowl, whisk lime juice, toasted sesame seed oil, honey, tahini, peanut butter, chili oil, garlic, ginger and salt, to taste. Add hot water, adding additional, if necessary, until dressing reaches desired consistency. Set aside. To make salad: In large bowl, combine broccoli slaw, edamame, broccoli, cucumber, mint, cilantro and peanuts. Toss with dressing to combine and garnish with toasted sesame seeds, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of Parker’s Plate on behalf of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 2 hours

Servings: 8 (1 slice each)

Crust:

2 cups pretzels

1 1/2 cups vanilla-flavored wafer-style cookies

1/2 cup peanuts

12 tablespoons unsalted butter

nonstick cooking spray

Filling:

1/2 cup cottage cheese

1 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup roughly chopped dark chocolate

1/2 cup roughly chopped peanuts

1 pinch sea salt

To make crust: In food processor, pulse pretzels, wafer-style cookies and peanuts until chopped but not powdery. In skillet, melt butter. Add pretzel mixture until combined with butter. Spray pie pan with nonstick cooking spray and spread mixture on bottom of pan and slightly up sides; press down until even. To make filling: In bowl using hand mixer, whip cottage cheese until lumps are smoother, 3-4 minutes. In separate bowl, use hand mixer to whip heavy cream and sugar until stiff peaks form. Add cottage cheese and peanut butter to heavy cream mixture; whip until combined, about 1 minute. Top pie with chopped chocolate and peanuts and freeze 2 hours. Remove from freezer 15 minutes before ready to serve. Before serving, sprinkle with sea salt.



SOURCE:

Georgia Peanut Commission