Power Your Homegate Playbook with a Savory Appetizer

(Family Features) Back and forth action for four quarters keeps fans on their feet, but a mouthwatering menu is what homegating and tailgating are truly all about. Keep your crowd energized by loading your game day playbook with recipes that are just as exciting as the game itself.

Meld together traditional tailgate tastes with these Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites from celebrity chef and entertainer George Duran, author of “Take This Dish and Twist It” and host of Food Network’s “Ham on the Street” and TLC’s “Ultimate Cake Off.” They’re perfect for serving during the pregame festivities to power up your fellow diehards or as a halftime snack to recharge for a second half surge.

Starring the vibrant flavor of Fresh Cravings Salsa and its homemade-tasting alternative to softer, duller blends of jarred salsa, this appetizer offers a savory solution you can enjoy all season long. Made with high-quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices, the salsas make a perfect addition to a variety of recipes to take homegating to the next level.

Visit FreshCravings.com to find more homegate recipes worthy of the hall of fame.







Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites

Recipe courtesy of chef George Duran

Yield: 16 biscuit bites

1 tube biscuit dough (8 biscuits total)

7 ounces grated mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup jarred jalapenos, chopped

8 slices cooked bacon, chopped

1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa

nonstick cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 350-360 F. Divide each biscuit in half by pulling apart in centers. Use hands to flatten each biscuit into circles. Set aside. In bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with chopped jalapenos, bacon and salsa. Add heaping spoonful into each flattened biscuit and pinch each together tightly to form balls. Top each with small amount of salsa mixture. Spray nonstick cooking spray in air fryer and, working in batches, cook biscuit bites 6-9 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm.

Note: If air fryer access is unavailable, biscuit bites can be baked 8-10 minutes at 400 F in oven, or until golden brown.



SOURCE:

Fresh Cravings