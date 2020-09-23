Practical Tips on How to Become a Firefighter

Firefighters are society’s first line of defense against fires, whether in the home or out in the wild. They save countless lives and prevent businesses and homes from property damage. If you have a burning urge to fight fires and protect your community, here are some helpful tips on how to become a firefighter.

Meet the Basic Requirements

If you’re interested in becoming a firefighter, you’ll want to make sure you meet the basic requirements of the job. Firehouses require candidates to be 18 years of age or older, hold a valid driver’s license, and possess a clean criminal record. While a high school diploma or GED is a necessity, a degree in fire science or other related fields can further improve your candidacy.

Some fire departments seek candidates with EMT certification or even a paramedic’s license. Others prefer to hire candidates that have gone through a fire academy and have already obtained their firefighter certification.

Join a Fire Academy

Obtaining your firefighter certification from an esteemed fire academy can significantly boost your chances of landing the job. If you want to get into a fire academy, you’ll have to send in your application, pass a short physical test, and ace an oral interview.

Before applying, you’ll want to get your schedule and finances in order. The average fire academy training program can take anywhere from three to four months. If you’re working or have any other time-consuming obligations, you’ll need to make sure you can attend your classes. While a fire academy is cheaper than a traditional college or university, tuition can still be several thousand dollars.

Determine the Kind of Role You Want

Another good tip on how to become a firefighter is to choose a role you enjoy and are well-suited for. Firefighters can have a wide variety of specializations. Apart from the traditional firefighter role, candidates can apply as a public information officer, safety inspector, investigator, engineer, or EMT. Likewise, wildlife firefighters have a considerable range of options available to them.

Get the Job

Meeting the basic requirements and passing the interview aren’t the only steps to getting the job. Since you’ll need to pass a physical ability test, it’s wise to practice your running, climbing, and carrying techniques, and also work on strengthening your physical endurance and overall strength. If you’re not in good shape, your chances of being accepted are slim.

Along with passing the physical exam, you’ll need to prepare for both written and psychological evaluations. The written test generally consists of general-aptitude questions, ranging from math and reading comprehension to more specific skills such as map reading. Unless the department requires an EMT license or firefighter certification, you’re unlikely to encounter questions about fire or EMS as well. The psychological test is to confirm you can handle the mental strain of the job.

If you pass all your examinations with flying colors, congrats! Once you’ve become a firefighter, continue to take all the opportunities you can get. Earn helpful certifications, advance your training, and get promoted through the ranks.