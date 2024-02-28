North Baltimore, Ohio

February 28, 2024 5:46 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Resize
Ol’ Jenny
Temporary
Logo
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Size Update
Sept. 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator

Prepare for and Experience the Eclipse with the Wood County Parks!

 

Prepare for and Experience the Eclipse with the Wood County Parks!

Programs offered before and during the Great Eclipse

Join the Wood County Park District to learn about and experience the Great Eclipse.

These programs are free and open to all.

Get Ready for the Eclipse

Friday, March 8, 2024; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Wood County Museum
13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn from astronomy expert Jeffrey Kirkbride about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8! We’ll discuss how to view it safely, the science behind the eclipse and some potential recommended viewing locations at the parks. Registration is required. Register at wcparks.org, or call (419) 353-1897

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at the Wood County Parks
Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:00 – 5:00 pm
William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville
Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner
Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd, BG

View the eclipse at one of our parks! Bring a blanket, learn the safest ways to view a solar eclipse, and experience and share the great solar eclipse with the Wood County Park District. Arrive well before 3:00 p.m. to claim your spot and get comfy for the moment of totality at 3:13 p.m. Registration is appreciated.

For more park district programs in nature education, wellness, recreation, conservation, and cultural heritage, visit the Wood County Park District website at wcparks.org.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website