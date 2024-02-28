Prepare for and Experience the Eclipse with the Wood County Parks!

Programs offered before and during the Great Eclipse

Join the Wood County Park District to learn about and experience the Great Eclipse.

These programs are free and open to all.

Get Ready for the Eclipse

Friday, March 8, 2024; 7:00 – 8:00 pm

Wood County Museum

13660 County Home Road, Bowling Green

Learn from astronomy expert Jeffrey Kirkbride about the upcoming total solar eclipse on April 8! We’ll discuss how to view it safely, the science behind the eclipse and some potential recommended viewing locations at the parks. Registration is required. Register at wcparks.org, or call (419) 353-1897

The Great 2024 Total Solar Eclipse at the Wood County Parks

Monday, April 8, 2024; 1:00 – 5:00 pm

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Rd, Bradner

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Rd, BG

View the eclipse at one of our parks! Bring a blanket, learn the safest ways to view a solar eclipse, and experience and share the great solar eclipse with the Wood County Park District. Arrive well before 3:00 p.m. to claim your spot and get comfy for the moment of totality at 3:13 p.m. Registration is appreciated.

