PRESEASON (Aug. 18): FWAA-NFF Super 16 Rankings

 

Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State top the 2021 preseason rankings.

 

NOTES:
Defending national champion Alabama dominated the preseason poll with 35 of 52 first-place votes. Clemson was second in the poll voting, 66 points behind Alabama, with other perennial powerhouses Oklahoma and Ohio State following in that order.

Georgia, the only team to receive first-place votes other than the top four, was No. 5, followed by Texas A&M, Iowa State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Cincinnati as the top 10 vote-getters. The Bearcats were the only non-Power Five team in the poll.

If the opening poll is reflective of what will happen at the conclusion of the 2021 season, then college football will see more of the same from recent seasons. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 11 of the 14 spots in the seven CFP National Championships. And Oklahoma has made three semifinal game appearances during that stretch.

In the 2021 preseason poll, the SEC led all conferences with five teams and was followed by the ACC with three teams. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 had two teams each, the American one and Independents one.

GAMES WEEK 0:

No games involving Top 16 Teams

GAMES WEEK 1 (Sept. 2-5):

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Miami [FL] – Sept. 4 (Atlanta)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia – Sept. 4 (Charlotte)
No. 3 Oklahoma at Tulane – Sept. 4
No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota – Sept. 2
Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M – Sept. 4
Northern Iowa at No.7 Iowa State – Sept. 4
No. 8 Notre Dame at Florida State – Sept. 5
No. 9 North Carolina at Virginia Tech – Sept. 3
Miami [OH] at No. 10 Cincinnati – Sept. 4
Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon – Sept. 4
Florida Atlantic at No. 12 Florida – Sept. 4
Penn State at No. 13 Wisconsin – Sept. 4
No. 14 LSU at UCLA – Sept. 4
San Jose State at No. 15 USC – Sept. 4

ABOUT THE FWAA-NFF SUPER 16 POLL:
The FWAA-NFF Super 16 Poll was established at the conclusion of the 2013 season by longtime partners, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and the National Football Foundation (NFF). Voters rank the top 16 teams in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, and the results will be released every Sunday of the 2021 season; the individual votes of all members will also be made public. The first regular season poll will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 7 (to account for Labor Day games), and the final poll will be released Sunday, Dec. 5. The pollsters consist of FWAA writers and College Football Hall of Famers who were selected to create a balanced-geographical perspective. The poll utilizes a computer program designed by Sports Systems to compile the rankings, and The JBoy Show is the official Media Partner of the poll.
 

 

