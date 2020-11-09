Presenting: America’s top 10 shelter dog makeovers of 2020

(BPT) – Need someone to hug? They’re there. Need a workout buddy? They jump at the chance. Need a sympathetic ear? They keep all our secrets. If we learned anything this year, it’s that dogs are invaluable. And while many people added a furry family member to their home in 2020, there are still millions of homeless dogs looking to share their love. Sadly, these deserving animals are often perceived as ‘damaged goods’ just because of their appearance. To better their chances at finding a fur-ever family, pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities have teamed up to donate funds and grooming supplies to shelters nationwide. The goal: transform thousands of dogs so their lovable, adoptable personalities can shine through. Hundreds of these amazing makeovers can be seen in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (DirtyDogsGallery.com) — including the following Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2020.

1. Winston’s story did not begin as a happy one. The loyal pup was kicked out of his home, but kept returning only to be rejected again and again. Alone and with nowhere to go, thankfully, a good Samaritan took pity on Winston and brought him to a rescue. After grooming and vet care, Winston went to a foster family for some added TLC. The foster family immediately cherished Winston, and weren’t about to let him leave. He’s now sharing his love with people who appreciate it.

2. Chloe was rescued from a high kill shelter. Her fur was so severely matted she could barely see through the hair covering her eyes. After hours of careful grooming, most of her matted coat came off in one piece. What emerged was a pretty pup ready to rock a photoshoot. She now lives with a loving forever family that gives her the pampering she deserves.

3. Patterson came to his rescue with a jaw that was broken in several places. For weeks, he wore a soft muzzle that left his skin irritated and his fur matted. His first grooming was a delicate process, but Patterson was a trooper and everyone was amazed by his adorable makeover. He now lives with a loving forever family, and they don’t care one smidge that he’s a bit of a messy eater.

4. Buddy had a great start to life, and was a loving playmate to a little girl. Unfortunately, as the little girl got older Buddy went from playing tea party to being tied up outside every day. His owners finally decided he deserved better and turned him over to a rescue where he could get nutritious food, medical care and grooming. Buddy’s life is great once more, as an elderly gentleman adopted him and they are now best friends.

5. Toko was turned over to his rescue in a rabbit cage, after years of neglect. He could hardly walk because of horrible mats that would pull on his red and raw skin. While he needed the relief of a good grooming, he was scared to let anyone touch him. Thankfully, a dedicated groomer worked wonders and Toko instantly became a different dog running and playing around the shop. In fact, his new bubbly personality won the heart of a grooming employee. He’s now spoiled with treats, cuddles — and baths.

6. Barbie and her beau Ken were brought into the shelter as strays. Both were matted and dirty, but poor Ken also had a severe leg injury that required amputation. While recovering from surgery, Ken refused to eat without his true love by his side. Once reunited, these freshly groomed and healthier dogs became a true golden couple. Thankfully, they were adopted together and now live in a happy home where Barbie calls the shots.

7. Truman’s harrowing rescue saved him from a criminal abuse case. He was so badly neglected that his coat was a shell of matted fur and feces, and he couldn’t move without being in extreme pain. After shaving off nearly five pounds of fur, Truman had to regain the use of his legs. Thankfully, however, it wasn’t long before he was running and playing again. Truman’s new family is now spoiling him overtime, as they’re determined to give him a future far brighter than his dark past.

8. Stein’s original owners bought him from a breeder as a puppy, but soon decided they didn’t have time for him. Stein spent much of his life alone and outside until his owners agreed to surrender him. Once rescued, and after some medical care and a grooming makeover, Stein flourished. This handsome dog is no longer alone and lives with a family that loves him.

9. Scruffy was found along the side of a road by a passing driver, who then called the rescue organization. On the phone, the driver said Scruffy was matted, but no one was prepared for the extent of his neglect. Under his shell of fur, groomers found a harness, sticks and other debris. Once cleaned up, his transformation into a handsome little guy with a big heart was truly remarkable. Scruffy no longer looks like his name, and his new mom thinks the world revolves around him.

10. Florence was only six months old when she was rescued from a rural shelter that couldn’t care for her. The beginning of her life was harsh, as she suffered from untreated and painful mange. With some medical treatment and a foster family that nursed her back to health, Florence’s skin slowly healed and her beautiful fur grew back. Her transformation was on the inside too, as she went from being shy and scared to loving and playful. For Florence’s new mom, it was love at first sight.

For more information on Wahl’s complete line of grooming products, including tips on how to pamper your own pooch, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.