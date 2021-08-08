Prevent Blindness: August is Children’s Eye Health Month

Columbus, OH (August 6, 2021)- In August, many children are headed back to school. One of the best ways to help students succeed in the classroom is to make sure they are seeing clearly. Prevent Blindness, the nation’s oldest eye health and safety nonprofit organization, has declared August as Children’s Eye Health and Safety Month, to provide the public with helpful information to put kids on the path to a lifetime of healthy vision.

Common vision problems in children include amblyopia (lazy eye), strabismus (crossed eyes), and refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. Nearly three percent of children younger than 18 years are blind or visually impaired, defined as having trouble seeing even when wearing glasses or contact lenses.

Rubs eyes frequently

Closes or covers one eye

Tilts head or thrusts head forward

Has trouble reading or doing other close-up work, or holds objects close to eyes to see

Blinks more than usual or seems cranky when doing close-up work

Says things are blurry or hard to see

Squints eyes or frowns

Children with eye problems may also appear to have eyes that do not line up, (one eye appears crossed or looks out), eyelids that are red-rimmed, crusted or swollen, and/or eyes that are watery or red. However, a child may still have an eye problem even if he or she does not complain or has not shown any unusual signs.



Additionally, extended screen time among children has become a concern for many parents, caregivers and educators. Digital screens have become a common part of a child’s world, used for interactive play, reading, learning, and to socially connect. The daily time a child spends viewing a digital screen (including a cell phone, tablet, laptop, computer, TV, or gaming screen) can add up quickly.

“Oftentimes, children do not realize they have vision problems, so they learn to compensate. Many students are misdiagnosed as having learning or behavioral disabilities when they may simply have a correctable vision problem,” said Sherry Williams, President & CEO of Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate. “That’s why Prevent Blindness recommends a continuum of eye care throughout the lifespan beginning at birth and including regular vision screenings and comprehensive eye exams.”

The Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness has a variety of resources to help put children on the path to a lifetime of healthy vision:

Prevent Blindness offers access to free eye exams and glasses, through its vision industry partnerships, to children who qualify for their Vision Care Outreach Program.

Children’s Vision Screening Training programs provide instruction to health and childcare providers, as well as school nurses and educators on how to perform stereopsis, color vision and distance visual acuity screening, including detailed information on childhood eye diseases and disorders. Upon successful completion, each screener is eligible to receive free screening equipment.

Vision and eye health curricula useable for both remote and classroom learning for ages pre-K to grade 12 are available on Wise About Eyes website: www.wiseabouteyes.org .

For more information on children’s eye health and safety, or financial assistance programs, please call Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate at (800) 301-2020 or visit pbohio.org

About Prevent Blindness, Ohio Affiliate