Preventing Pests in the Pantry

Insects can find all the nourishment they need right in your home. To prevent infestations, take care of how you store and clean things in your kitchen and regularly inspect for unwelcome pests.

Keep food storage areas clean. Spilled food should be cleaned up immediately. Cabinets and pantries should be vacuumed or brushed out regularly.































Pay special attention to the corners and seams, as they make good entry points. Many insects can chew into cardboard boxes or thin plastic bags. If the original package gets wet or damaged, repackage the food in a tightly sealed container. Re-seal packages tightly once they have been opened.

Do not store grain products close to a heat source such as a radiator or stove. Keep all food, including pet food, off basement and garage floors.

If a food product does become infested, carefully wrap it in plastic and discard it in an outside trash container. Then thoroughly clean the infested area, inspecting other food products for damage. Check for sources of insects outside of the kitchen, such as dried bird seed, plants or dried floral arrangements.

Source: American Cleaning Institute