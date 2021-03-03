Principal Reports to the Board – Feb. 2021

On February 23, 2021 the North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education accepted the following reports from the building principal’s”
Powell Report
Jonelle Semancik
Principal EA Powell Elementary
Pop Tab Competition
Results of January’s Pop Tab Challenge:
Powell: 116.2 lbs
MS/HS: 94.2 lbs
Total: 210.4 lbs
Next Challenge: MS/HS Staff vs. Powell Basketball Game on March 11 th at 3:00pm. Donations from staff will go towards the American Heart Association.
Thank You:
Thank you to Cole Alexander for stepping up to coach 5 th grade Basketball.
Thank you to Allison Coldren for taking over Quiz Bowl.
“Spring” Fundraiser
Powell sold Club’s Choice items for a Spring Fundraiser. In online sales alone we are to $1,500. Tomorrow we are counting packet sales. We hope to reach a profit of $4,000. Money from this will go towards getting decals on all the outside doors. These are similar to the front doors at Powell.
Testing Calendar
Attached is the testing calendar. At this time we are planning on testing as usual. Parents should avoid scheduling vacations or appointments during these times.
——————-
from: Chad Kiser, Principal
February 2021:
We are so happy to have received our new tigers in the building. The money to purchase them was from an anonymous donor in the community. They came from a zoo in California and we love them!
Amazing job for our “Best of the Best” students. These students received 4.0 for the first semester of school. They were given a hoodie sweatshirt and a gift card. Great Job!
Our very first bowling season, as a varsity sport, was a huge success. We had 12 bowlers participate. Great job to Hunter Baker and Mr. Davis for making this a sport at NB.
Quiz bowl teams did such a great job! Thank you so much to Mrs. Reider and Ms. Huffman for putting in the time with these students.
Basketball season is over. The girls team did a great job going 15-7, and came up short in the tournament. The boys season was not very good, only going 3-21, but the boys competed hard.
Special thank you to the cheerleaders and pep band/drumline. They did a great job with all the obstacles they had with Covid.