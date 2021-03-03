Principal Reports to the Board – Feb. 2021

On February 23, 2021 the North Baltimore Local Schools Board of Education accepted the following reports from the building principal’s”

Powell Report

Jonelle Semancik

Principal EA Powell Elementary

Pop Tab Competition

Results of January’s Pop Tab Challenge:

Powell: 116.2 lbs

MS/HS: 94.2 lbs

Total: 210.4 lbs

Next Challenge: MS/HS Staff vs. Powell Basketball Game on March 11 th at 3:00pm. Donations from staff will go towards the American Heart Association.

Thank You:

Thank you to Cole Alexander for stepping up to coach 5 th grade Basketball.

Thank you to Allison Coldren for taking over Quiz Bowl.

“Spring” Fundraiser

Powell sold Club’s Choice items for a Spring Fundraiser. In online sales alone we are to $1,500. Tomorrow we are counting packet sales. We hope to reach a profit of $4,000. Money from this will go towards getting decals on all the outside doors. These are similar to the front doors at Powell.

Testing Calendar

Attached is the testing calendar. At this time we are planning on testing as usual. Parents should avoid scheduling vacations or appointments during these times.

——————-

from: Chad Kiser, Principal

North Baltimore Middle/High School

Phone: 419-257-3464 ext. 1102

February 2021: