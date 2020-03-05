NBX WaterShedsun
Probable Murder/Suicide in Pemberville this morning

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s office:

At approximately 09:15am,  the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Pemberville Police Department responded to 310 Perry St, Pemberville to a reported shooting. Upon arrival, law enforcement officials found two deceased individuals inside the residence, both of whom appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds.

At this time it appears as though it was a murder/suicide, however the investigation is ongoing. Name of deceased victim is Cierra McCrory whom resided at the residence. The name of the other deceased will not be released until next of kin are notified. *****End of Statement******

 

