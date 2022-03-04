Programs Offer Support and Guidance for Caregivers

MAUMEE, OH — March 3, 2022 — Several upcoming online programs offered by the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will provide a well-rounded combination of support and resources for caregivers of people living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

The virtual programs, being offered free to the community, are:

Effective Communication Strategies, 3-4 p.m. on Monday, March 14

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16

These programs will be presented on Zoom and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 and provide an email address. Instructions about how to join the webinars will be emailed to registrants.

“Being a caregiver to a person living with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia can be a lonely and confusing experience,” said Pam Myers, Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter program director. “These three programs provide support to caregivers, whether they’re looking for general information about dementia or hoping to learn how to better communicate with their loved ones and respond to their changing behaviors.”

Effective Communication Strategies on March 14 shows viewers how people living with dementia rely heavily on attitude, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language as their ability to use language is lost. Families will learn ways to connect with their loved ones during each stage of the disease.

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on March 15 serves as a primer for those looking for general information about dementia. Viewers will learn about the differences between Alzheimer’s and dementia, disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors on March 16 focuses on the changing behaviors exhibited by people living with dementia, some of which can be challenging for caregivers to manage. This program details how to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Wherever you are in your journey as a caregiver to someone living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, these programs will provide you with valuable information,” Myers said. “You’ll learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia and how to better communicate with your loved ones. These programs will help individuals become better, more supported caregivers.”

Those who are concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter at 419.537.1999 to schedule a care consultation and be connected with local resources that can help.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.