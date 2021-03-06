“Project Connect” Coming in April

BOWLING GREEN – Project Connect Wood County to hold drive thru events in April.

Project Connect Wood County is typically a one-day, one-stop event that provides a broad range of direct services to individuals and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness or poverty.

This year, because of the pandemic, Wood County Project Connect is offering three socially distanced, drive-thru events in April. These events will offer information on services for Wood County residents in need as well as free groceries and personal care items. The events will be held at:

Bridge Fellowship 111 N. Tarr St., North Baltimore on 4/9/21 from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Mom’s Mobile Mission 12282 Jefferson St., Perrysburg on 4/9/21 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Woodland Mall 1234 N. Main St., Bowling Green on 4/16/21 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Registration is required to attend. Call 419-379-1786 to leave a voicemail or register online any time at tinyurl.com/PCWCApril2021

The Project Connect Team is asking for the public’s help to secure donations of bags of groceries, personal care kits, or donations of gift cards or monetary donations for the April drive-through events.

Completed bags of nonperishable groceries can be delivered to Peace Lutheran Church (1021 W Wooster St., Bowling Green) on Wednesdays from 9am-8pm, Saturdays from 10am-4pm, and Sundays from 12pm-5pm through March 13.

Personal care kits are being accepted for drop-off at The Fringe at the Woodland Mall (1234 N Main St., Bowling Green) during the following times: Monday through Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sundays from 12pm-5pm. A marked bin will be available when The Fringe is closed.

Checks and gift cards may be dropped off or mailed to the United Way office at 111 S Main St, Bowling Green, OH 43402. Checks can be made out to “United Way Wood County”. Please write “Project Connect” in the memo line.

For more information about what to include in the grocery bags or hygiene kits, see the Project Connect Wood County Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ProjectConnectWoodCounty or email info@woodcountycoc.org.