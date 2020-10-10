PROJECT CONNECT WOOD COUNTY – Update

PROJECT CONNECT WOOD COUNTY

BOWLING GREEN, OH October 8, 2020

For the last seven years, Project Connect Wood County has been held as a one-day, one-stop event to provide a broad range of free services to families and individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness or poverty.

The event was originally scheduled for October 21, 2020. Due to social distancing restrictions and to ensure guest and volunteer safety, the event has been postponed.

In place of the one-day event, a dedicated team of volunteers from the community, churches, and social service agencies are organizing drive through/curbside events to be held in April 2021.

Events will be held in three locations throughout Wood County in partnership with local organizations and will focus on delivering assistance with food, hygiene products and other needs.

The first two events are currently scheduled for Friday, April 9, 2021, in North Baltimore and Perrysburg with a third event scheduled on Friday, April 16, 2021 in Bowling Green. The Bridge Fellowship in North Baltimore, Mom’s Mobile Meals in Perrysburg, and The Fringe in Bowling Green will be partners with the Project Connect Wood County steering team.

Information on needed donations, times of the events, and how to register for assistance will be shared in the coming months.

The Continuum of Care-Wood County, the parent organization for Project Connect, began holding Project Connect in 2013; since that time, hundreds of people in Wood County have been impacted through receiving and providing critically needed services.

For anyone in need of assistance including housing, basic needs, clothing, or other emergency financial needs, please contact United Way 2-1-1 for information on resources that may be able to help. Dial 2-1-1, text your zip code to 898-211 or go to www.unitedwaytoledo.org.

If you are interested in joining the steering team, please contact volunteerphc@gmail.com.

For updates on Project Connect Wood County, visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ProjectConnectWoodCounty