Projector Fixed! Virginia to “Open” 1st Run Movie Tonight!

“Opening Day” will be Friday, February 14, 2020 for a 7:00 pm show. then Saturday shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm & a Sunday show at 3:00 pm.
AND FREE “Cheese Movie” Sunday at 6:30 pm…
Tickets are $5.00 for all shows!
First run release…
DC Comic’s Birds of Prey
(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson
Directed By: Cathy Yan
Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.
Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link: