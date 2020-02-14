NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019
Weekly Specials
Dec. 2019 new logo
Accepting New Patients
Fall 2019
Site Manager PT
January Start with us
Oct. 2018 Update

Projector Fixed! Virginia to “Open” 1st Run Movie Tonight!

“Opening Day” will be Friday, February 14, 2020  for a 7:00 pm show. then Saturday shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm & a Sunday show at 3:00 pm.
 
AND FREE “Cheese Movie” Sunday at 6:30 pm…
 
Tickets are $5.00 for  all shows!
 
First run release…
 
DC Comic’s Birds of Prey
(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)
 
Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson
 
Directed By: Cathy Yan
 
Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.  
 
Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link:  
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Rotating Ad
T and J Jan 2020
Watershed Locations January
February 2017
June 2019
Logo Panel April 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website