Projector Fixed! Virginia to “Open” 1st Run Movie Tonight!

“Opening Day” will be Friday, February 14, 2020 for a 7:00 pm show. then Saturday shows at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm & a Sunday show at 3:00 pm.

AND FREE “Cheese Movie” Sunday at 6:30 pm…

Tickets are $5.00 for all shows!

First run release…

DC Comic’s Birds of Prey

(US Release Date: February 7, 2020)

Starring: Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson

Directed By: Cathy Yan

Synopsis: After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

Check out the trailer on this Youtube Link: