NBX WaterShedsun
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
Closed March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
May 2019
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
January Start with us
Weekly Specials

Protect Yourself when Visiting Parks

This message includes weekly updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
April 13, 2020
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
 

What’s New

Protect Yourself When Visiting Parks and Recreational Facilities
FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2020 (NEW)

Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of N95 Respirators
THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020 (UPDATED)

Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020 (UPDATED)

Decontamination and Reuse of Filtering Facepiece Respirators
THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2020 (UPDATED)

Coronavirus and Travel in the United States
SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2020 (UPDATED)

For Child Care Programs That Remain Open
SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020 (UPDATED)

More Updates
 

Resources and Guidance

Communities, Schools, and Businesses
2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov)

Available in SpanishSimplified ChineseVietnamese, and Korean

 

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.

As of April 13, 2020

In the United States, there have been 554,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands. 

CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.

CDC is working across the Department of Health and Human Services and across the U.S. government in the public health response to COVID-19. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Logo Panel April 2017
February 2017
BVH March 2020
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Route Driver PT NB
NBLS Website