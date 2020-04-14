April 13, 2020
This message includes updates on the COVID-19 response from CDC. The COVID-19 Outbreak is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated on the COVID-19 Situation Summary as it becomes available.
What’s New
Protect Yourself When Visiting Parks and Recreational Facilities
Strategies for Optimizing the Supply of N95 Respirators
Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Decontamination and Reuse of Filtering Facepiece Respirators
Coronavirus and Travel in the United States
For Child Care Programs That Remain Open
Resources and Guidance
Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S.
As of April 13, 2020
In the United States, there have been 554,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected through U.S. public health surveillance systems in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Marianas Islands, and U.S. Virgin Islands.
CDC provides updated U.S. case information online daily.