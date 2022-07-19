PUBLIC AUCTION Where : 408 Margaret Ave. North Baltimore, Ohio 45872 When : July 23 ,2022. (Sat) Time: 10:00 AM Wickard Brothers Retiring -Going out of business Assortments of hand tools, Sockets, Kerosene lanterns, Log chains (different links), Pinto spring loaded hitch, Grease guns, Chain binders, Assortment of power tools, Rubber mallets, Air tank, Eyes for security lights (dust to dawn), [ View Full Listing ]

PUBLIC AUCTION

Where : 408 Margaret Ave. North Baltimore, Ohio 45872

When : July 23 ,2022. (Sat)

Time: 10:00 AM

Wickard Brothers Retiring -Going out of business

Assortments of hand tools, Sockets, Kerosene lanterns, Log chains (different links), Pinto spring loaded hitch, Grease guns, Chain binders,

Assortment of power tools, Rubber mallets, Air tank, Eyes for security lights (dust to dawn), electrical supplies, Roofing nails, Screws, Cutting torch heads, Assortment of lights 12v, MP3 FM receiver, 1/4 in. copper tubing 1/40.D., Gas pump handles, Beer taps, Jumper cables, Elec motor 3/4 hp 10volt, Air staple gun, Hinges, Assorted fuses, Dirt devil sweeper, Dry wall tools, Street lights, universal mount mirrors, 1 Ton chain fall with trolley, door knobs, Plywood clips, Air nail gun, Tool pouches, Safety vest, Men rain coats, Speakers, Torch gauges, Iron skillet, Fire extinguishers, Railroad spike pick, Railroad tie clamps, 2 Drawer filing cabinet, Bolt cutters, Hedge trimmers, Tripod, Semi trailer load jacks, 6 Chairs, Floor jacks, 3 Sets of golf clubs, AM/FM 8 track stereo, various cans of spray paint, Cutting torch hoses, Lawn spreader, Assortment of fire hoses & nozzles, Vinyl siding, J-channel, Soffit, LP gas heater, water line 3/4 inch -100 ft., Modine natural gas heater, Electrical boxes, Roof jacks(78), Surveying wooden stakes, Elec 999 Pipe threader w/ dies and extra cutter , Kerosene heaters, Primitive tools, Tar paper for roofing, Assortment of tarps, LP tanks, 16mm projector(Belle Howell), 16 mm 8 movie projector (Belle Howell), Vintage house phones, Orange cones, street lights, Tires-16,17,14, Ford truck tires 17, Cement blocks, Extension ladder, Doors, Plumbing test plugs for sewer 2″ up to 8″, Old school desk, pipe threader, Garage door openers, Hedge trimmers, Lg. Metal storage box, plus lots more not mentioned.

Terms:

Everything sold “as is” with no guarantee. Cash or good check day of sale .

OWNERS: WICKARD Brothers

Auctioneer: Chris Barringer

419-722-1170