Public Meeting for Proposed Income Tax Increase

The Village of North Baltimore is having the third information meeting on the proposed half percent income tax increase. It will appear on the November 2, 2021 general election ballot. The meeting is on August 3 at 7:30 PM at the Village Hall.



The current 1% income tax began being collected on January 1, 1982 (40 years ago) Come and ask questions, and learn about the proposed half (.5%) percent Village income tax increase that will appear on the ballot, at a public information meeting tomorrow night.

TUESDAY, August 3, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Village Hall

Here is a copy of the information included on the current pamphlet that came in a recent water bill, and is available on the Village website, and at the Village office: