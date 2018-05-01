PUBLIC INFORMATION

MEETING NOTICE

NORTH MAIN STREET – PHASE II

RECONSTRUCTION

(200 Block of North Main Street)

Dear Property Owner:

The Village will be performing road reconstruction and new sidewalk installation along the 200 block of N. Main Street in the immediate vicinity of your property.

The work is tentatively scheduled to begin during the summer of 2020.

CT Consultants Inc. of Toledo, Ohio was hired by the Village to perform the engineering design for this project.

A PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING WILL BE HELD AT THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4, BEGINNING

AT 4:30 P.M. THE MUNICIPAL BUILDING IS LOCATED AT 205 NORTH MAIN STREET.

YOU ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THIS MEETING TO GAIN ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. YOUR ATTENDANCE IS APPRECIATED.

Thank you,

The Village of North Baltimore