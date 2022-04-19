North Baltimore, Ohio

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE
What: Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee Meeting
When: Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Where: Ohio Department of Public Safety
1970 West Broad Street, Conference Room 1106, First Floor
Columbus, Ohio 43223
Who: The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee
Agenda topics include:
The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Attorney General’s Office – BCI, Missing Persons Unit, State Emergency Communications Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Ohio Association of Broadcasters, a victim’s advocate, a community member and a representative from a local/regional AMBER plan. Please direct any questions to S/Lt. Ron Raines at rraines@dps.ohio.gov.
