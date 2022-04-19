North Baltimore, Ohio

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE: Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee Meeting

PUBLIC MEETING NOTICE

What:         Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee Meeting

When:        Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.

Where:       Ohio Department of Public Safety

                  1970 West Broad Street, Conference Room 1106, First Floor

                  Columbus, Ohio 43223

Who:          The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee

Agenda topics include:

  1. Review of AMBER Alerts
  2. Review of Blue Alerts
  3. Review of Endangered Missing Child Alerts
  4. Review of Endangered Missing Adult Alerts
  5. Alert Training Update

The Ohio AMBER Alert Advisory Committee is composed of representatives from the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Transportation, Attorney General’s Office – BCI, Missing Persons Unit, State Emergency Communications Committee, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police, Ohio Association of Broadcasters, a victim’s advocate, a community member and a representative from a local/regional AMBER plan.  Please direct any questions to S/Lt. Ron Raines at rraines@dps.ohio.gov.

Mission Statement
The Ohio Amber Alert Advisory Committee and its member organizations are committed to a statewide approach to the emergency alert programs through coordination of resources, information sharing and training. The committee is dedicated to ensuring the most timely and efficient notification to law enforcement, emergency alert partners and the public. Its purpose is to help increase the chance for a safe recovery of the victims of abduction or other life-threatening situations, when administering the AMBER Alert, Endangered Missing Child Alert, Endangered Missing Adult Alert and the Blue Alert Programs. 

