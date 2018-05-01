PUBLIC NOTICE:

Posted May 27, 2021

The North Baltimore School District Board of Education hereby give public notice in accordance with Section 3307.353 of the Ohio Revised Code that Ryan Delaney, who is currently employed by the Board of Education as Superintendent, will be retired and seeking re-employment with the North Baltimore School District in the same position following his service retirement.

The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re-employing the above-named person at a meeting to be held on June 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore MS/HS at 2012 Tiger Dr. North Baltimore, OH.