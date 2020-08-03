NBX WaterShedsun
Dec. 2019 new logo
January Start with us
Logo
Oct. 2018 Update
Ol’ Jenny
Staff Photo Update March 2020
T and J Jan 2020
Weekly Specials
Site Manager PT
May 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE from NB Local Board of Education

PUBLIC NOTICE 

The North Baltimore School District Board of Education hereby gives

Public notice in accordance with Section 3307.353* of the Ohio Revised

Code that Kathi Bucher will be retired and seeking re-employment with the

North Baltimore School District in the same position following her service retirement.    

The Board of Education will hold a public meeting on the issue of re-employing the above-named person at a meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the North Baltimore MS/HS located at 2012 Tiger Dr. North Baltimore, OH 45872.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Route Driver PT NB
Logo Panel April 2017
March 2020
BVH March 2020
February 2017
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
NBLS Website