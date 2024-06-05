North Baltimore, Ohio

June 5, 2024 6:57 am

Public Notice: Mayor Schedules Public Meeting To Discuss Street Levy

by Sue Miklovic

Mayor Aaron Patterson is leading a meeting/discussion at the Village of North Baltimore Municipal Building for the purpose of discussing the needs and funding of the roads and streets and their repairs, replacement, maintenance, care, etc. The meeting begins at 2:00pm on Friday, June 7, 2024 and is a public meeting.

The current Road Levy (Street Levy) is set to expire at the end of this year. Last year the tax levy brought in around $109,000 to assist the village in the financing of it’s upkeep of its 19 miles of streets. At last week’s Council meeting it was shared that $109,000 pays for, “about 2 blocks”

Stay tuned for more, or better yet, participate in person if you are able and available.

