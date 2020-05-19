NBX WaterShedsun
Public Notice: Pressure on Sanitary Sewer System

In conjunction with the Ohio EPA the NB Water & Sewer Dept. will be releasing untreated waste water in to the Rocky Ford Creek (RFC) beginning at 1:00 pm May 19th.  This process will relieve pressure on our Sanitary Sewer system.  This untreated waste water may contain harmful bacteria and may cause severe illness.  Stay out of the Rocky Ford Creek.   Please contact Brian Roberts at 419.257.2141

The Village will notify the public when the release in to RFC is discontinued.

One thought on “Public Notice: Pressure on Sanitary Sewer System”

  1. Didn’t we just spend a lot of money so that this wouldn’t happen? If the sewers are too full because of heavy rains, where is the excess water coming from? The sewer should not have rain water in it.

