PUBLIC NOTICE:



A PUBLIC MEETING ON A PROPOSED INCREASE TO THE NORTH BALTIMORE MUNICIPAL INCOME TAX

North Baltimore Public Library – Wolfe Community Room

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

5:30 p.m.



On January 1, 1982, a voter approved one-percent (1%) earned income tax levy commenced in the Village of North Baltimore. Revenues generated by the municipal income tax are used for the Village’s general fund operations and services. Since that date, the income tax has been the primary source of revenue for non-utility operations despite continuing increases in the costs of materials, equipment, and services.

The Village Council has a goal to increase levels-of service to residents and businesses through enhancements to departmental operations and the implementation of capital improvements.

In order to accomplish this, a proposed half percent (0.5%) income tax increase will be presented to voters at the November 2nd General Election. It is anticipated that the half percent increase will generate approximately $550,000 each year.

A public meeting will be held on June 1st to provide residents, applicable taxpayers, and interested parties an opportunity to discuss this proposed increase with Village officials.