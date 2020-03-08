Here is information on the 200 Block of North Main Street Construction project:

PUBLIC NOTICE

NORTH BALTIMORE STREET

RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT

(200 Block of North Main Street – Broadway Street to Walnut Street)

Dear Residents:

The Village of North Baltimore will be performing road and sidewalk reconstruction along the 200 block of N. Main Street between Broadway Street and Walnut Street. B&J Concrete and Construction, Inc. has been contracted to improve the roadway, sidewalks, lighting, and drainage.

Weather permitting, the work is tentatively scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17th, and is expected to be completed before November 1st. Normal contractor work hours will be between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic along N. Main Street shall be maintained at all times. Any lane closures and restrictions shall be at the approval of the Project Engineer. Sidewalk closure may also occur for a very

short timeframe.

As construction may cause temporary inconvenience, we appreciate your patience during this period and hope to reduce disruption. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Village Administration Office at (419)

257-2394.