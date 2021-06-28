PUBLIC READING OF DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ON JULY 3 IN PERRYSBURG

Perrysburg, OH: The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition (NWOCC) is sponsoring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on Saturday July 3, 2021 at Noon in Hood Park in downtown Perrysburg. Free copies of the Declaration and Constitution will be given out to attendees.



According to Linda Bowyer, Chair of the NWOCC, “this is a great event to bring children and grandchildren – many of them have never heard these documents read out loud! This is a wonderful way to kick off the celebration of the birth of our country.” Individuals who would like to participate as a reader of a section of the Declaration, please contact Linda Bowyer at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.

The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and the State of Ohio. For more information, visit our webpage www.nwocc.org or contact us at nwohioconservativecoalition@gmail.com.