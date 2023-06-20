PUBLIC READING OF DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE ON JULY 4 IN PERRYSBURG

Perrysburg, OH: The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition (NWOCC) is once again sponsoring a public reading of the Declaration of Independence by veterans, first responders and their family members on Tuesday July 4, 2023 at Noon in Hood Park (105 W. Front St.) in downtown Perrysburg. Free copies of the Declaration and Constitution will be given out to attendees. According to Linda Bowyer, Chair of the NWOCC, “this is a great event to bring children and grandchildren – many of them have never heard these documents read out loud! This is a wonderful way to kick off the celebration of the birth of our country.” Individuals who would like to participate as a reader of a section of the Declaration, please contact Linda Bowyer at [email protected].

The Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition is a non-connected political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission and the State of Ohio. For more information, visit our webpage www.nwocc.org or contact us at [email protected].