Public Survey Underway

 

COLUMBUS – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency.

The 2020 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to be used as a platform for organizational learning, asking specific questions related to traffic safety issues and previous interactions with OSHP employees. The survey is created in accordance with standards of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

OSHP is committed to providing professional law enforcement services focused on deterring crime and promoting traffic safety to improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of Ohio. Please consider taking the survey to help us better serve you.

To take the survey please visit: https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov

