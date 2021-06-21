Public vaccination clinics available throughout Wood County this week

Anyone age 12 or older can be vaccinated for free without an appointment

BOWLING GREEN — Opportunities to be vaccinated for COVID-19 will be available at different locations throughout Wood County during the week of June 21.

All Wood County Health Department vaccine clinics are free, and no appointment is needed. If you would like to make an appointment for a specific time, you can use the ArmorVax app or go to www.ArmorVax.com

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at all events. Youth ages 12-17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine with a parent or guardian present.

All of the COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to protect the individuals who receive them from disease, to limit transmission in the community, and to reduce the risk of severe illness. The more people in our community who are vaccinated, the better we can protect ourselves and one another.

For more information and an updated schedule of vaccination opportunities, as well as other vaccine providers in Wood County, go to www.Vaccine.WoodCountyHealth.org

Vaccine clinics for the week of June 21 include:

Monday, June 21

12-6 p.m., Wood County Health Department (1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road, BG)

Tuesday, June 22

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Local 50 Pipefitters (7570 Caple Blvd., Northwood)

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Pemberville Town Hall (115 S. Main St.)

3-8 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church (23019 Kellogg Road)

Wednesday, June 23

9 a.m.-6 p.m., Rossford Municipal Building (133 Osborne St.)

11 a.m.-7 p.m., North Baltimore EMS (205 N. Main St.)

4-7 p.m., Bowling Green Farmers Market (100 Clough St.)

Thursday, June 24

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Perrysburg Heights Community Association (12282 Jefferson St.)

3-8 p.m., Perrysburg Farmers Market (Louisiana Avenue)

Friday, June 25

10 a.m.-6 p.m., Bowling Green City Park (520 Conneaut Ave.)

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Risingsun Community Park (550 Salem St.)

4-8 p.m., Lake High School (28080 Lemoyne Road, Millbury)

