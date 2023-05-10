PUCO encourages consumers to explore energy choice options

COLUMBUS, OHIO (May 4, 2023) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is encouraging customers of Ohio’s regulated electric utilities to compare competitive offers from retail suppliers ahead of expected price increases to their utility’s default rate.

Default electricity prices, identified as the “price-to-compare” on residential customers’ bills, are scheduled to increase June 1 because of upward pressure on wholesale electricity markets. Customers enrolled in their local government aggregation, or directly with a retail electric supplier will not be impacted by these changes.

“Ohio’s retail energy marketplace is available for consumers to shop around for their electricity supplier,” stated PUCO Chair Jenifer French. “Consumers exploring offers from competitive suppliers should ask the right questions to know if they stand to save money on their electricity bills.”

Customers who are interested in choosing an energy choice supplier can compare supplier rate offers by visiting the PUCO’s Energy Choice Ohio website at www.energychoice.ohio.gov.

Know what to look for when comparing rates

Consumers can use the price-to-compare printed on their monthly utility bill as a benchmark to know if an offer from a retail supplier will save them money or not. The price-to-compare represents the amount per kilowatt hour one would no longer pay to their local utility when enrolling with a retail supplier. The price-to-compare would be replaced by the rate offered from a retail supplier.

The price-to-compare for Ohio’s regulated electric utilities will update on June 1 as follows:

Current (expiring May 31) Beginning June 1* AES Ohio $0.1091017 / kWh $0.1080709 / kWh AEP Ohio $0.0749 / kWh $0.1184478 / kWh Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company $0.059039 / kWh $0.124 / kWh Duke Energy Ohio $0.0644 / kWh $0.101712 / kWh Ohio Edison $0.058766 / kWh $0.123902 / kWh Toledo Edison $0.059383 / kWh $0.124065 / kWh

*All prices reflect residential consumers using 1,000 kWh per month. Some residential customers on special heating rates, and nonresidential customers may see a different price-to-compare. Figures beginning June 1 reflect tariffs as filed by each utility and are subject to Commission authorization.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, the average household in Ohio consumed 879 kilowatt hours (kWh) per month in 2021, the latest data available.

Using Energy Choice Ohio

The PUCO operates energychoice.ohio.gov to help consumers compare offers. All PUCO-certified suppliers are required to post their offers to this website. Offers from retail suppliers can change every day.

Visitors can use the Apples-to-Apples comparison charts to compare offers from a variety of suppliers. Details for each offer can be found on the charts, including price per kWh, term length, fixed versus variable pricing, monthly fees, renewable energy, introductory pricing, early termination fees, or other promotional offers.

What to ask suppliers

When enrolling with a competitive retail electric supplier, you are signing a contract for service. Consumers should fully read and understand all the terms and conditions of the contract before enrolling.

The PUCO publishes a list of questions to ask suppliers prior to enrollment, such as:

Is the price fixed or variable?

Is there an early termination fee if I cancel early?

What happens when the contract term ends? Does it automatically renew? If so, how do contract terms change?

Government aggregation

Ohio law allows local governments to establish buying groups and enroll eligible residents automatically. Customers currently enrolled in their government’s aggregation are not impacted by the change in their utility’s default rate.

Many government aggregators are enrolling customers with retail suppliers with pricing options far lower than the local utility’s default rate.

Why are default rates changing?

Local utilities are required by state law to have a plan to supply enough electricity for all of their distribution customers, no matter how many customers choose to enroll with a competitive supplier. This is known as a standard service offer. A series of wholesale energy auctions establish this rate through an auction-like process monitored by the PUCO. These auctions are affected by market changes, and recent auction results are noticeably higher than they have been in the past. Read more about how electric generation rates are set on the PUCO website.

Get help

The PUCO operates a customer call center Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is available to help answer questions, field complaints, or educate Ohioans on their energy choice options. Contact the PUCO Call Center by calling 800-686-PUCO (7826) or by visiting us online at PUCO.ohio.gov.