PUCO Nominating Council Seeks Applicants  for Commissioner Position

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Dec. 19, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) Nominating Council is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the PUCO to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2023 and ending on April 10, 2028. Applications must be delivered to the Nominating Council no later than 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 12, 2023.

The PUCO Nominating Council is a broad based 12-member panel that screens candidates for the position of PUCO commissioner. After reviewing the resumes of all applicants, the Nominating Council will narrow the list to those most qualified for the position. On Jan. 26, 2023, the Nominating Council will meet to interview the selected applicants and recommend four finalists to Gov. Mike DeWine. The governor will have 30 days to either appoint a commissioner from the list or request a new list from the Nominating Council.

The PUCO is comprised of five commissioners appointed to rotating, five-year terms by the governor. The commissioners are responsible for regulating Ohio’s investor-owned public utilities.

The full text of the commissioner position posting is provided below. For additional information about the PUCO appointment process please visit www.PUCO.ohio.gov.

REQUEST FOR APPLICATIONS FOR COMMISSIONER

PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION OF OHIO

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Nominating Council (Nominating Council) is seeking applications for the position of commissioner of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (Commission) to fill a vacancy for the term commencing on April 11, 2023, and ending on April 10, 2028. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $73,715 to $213,865. While the Nominating Council seeks and evaluates applicants, the appointment itself is made by the Governor with the advice and consent of the Senate and a commissioner’s actual salary will be determined by the Governor. The normal state of Ohio benefits package will be provided.

The Commission is responsible for regulating investor-owned public utilities in the state of Ohio. Section 4901.02(D) of the Ohio Revised Code requires that a commissioner have a minimum of three years’ experience in one or more of the following fields: economics, law, finance, accounting, engineering, physical or natural sciences, natural resources, or environmental studies. No person employed by a public utility subject to regulation by the Commission or holding stocks or bonds of a regulated public utility may be appointed a commissioner. A commissioner must be a resident of Ohio.

The Revised Code also specifies that the Commission may consist of no more than three members of the same political affiliation. Political affiliation is based upon one’s vote in the last primary election as defined under Sections 3513.19 and 3513.05 of the Ohio Revised Code. Based upon the present composition of the Commission, this position may be filled by an Independent or Democratic applicant. Appointments are subject to a background check by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Applicants are required to send a current resume with a one-page cover letter attached. In the cover letter, the applicant must (1) indicate the applicant’s expertise in the areas of energy, transportation, or communications technology, if any; (2) explain why the applicant’s prior experience makes him or her qualified to be a commissioner or why the applicant is otherwise qualified to be a commissioner; and (3) state his or her political party affiliation or independent status.

Applications including the required resume and cover letter must be 1) sent or delivered to: Public Utilities Commission Nominating Council, c/o Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, 180 E. Broad Street, 11th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215-3793; or 2) emailed to PUCNominatingCouncil@puco. ohio.gov. To be considered, applications must be received by the Nominating Council by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Faxed applications will not be considered.

For further information, contact the Nominating Council coordinator, Jeffrey Jones, at (614) 466-0463

Information regarding the position and application requirements may be found at the Commission’s website:

www.puco.ohio.gov

The members of the Nominating Council will review the applications and select individuals to be interviewed for this position. Interested persons may submit comments to the members of the Nominating Council regarding any of the applicants. Comments should be submitted to the Nominating Council coordinator. Persons interested in receiving a list of the names of persons submitting applications or selected to be interviewed should notify the Nominating Council coordinator at the above address or telephone number. The Nominating Council will determine the four most qualified persons for the position and submit those names to Governor DeWine who will then select the commissioner.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) is the sole agency charged with regulating public utility service. The role of the PUCO is to assure all residential, business and industrial consumers have access to adequate, safe and reliable utility services at fair prices while facilitating an environment that provides competitive choices. Consumers with utility-related questions or concerns can call the PUCO Call Center at (800) 686-PUCO (7826) and speak with a representative.

For additional information, contact: Matt Schilling | (614) 466-7750