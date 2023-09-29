North Baltimore, Ohio

Every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. That statistic is one of the many reasons the PUCO teamed up with the Ohio Rail Development Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation for Rail Safety Week (Sept. 18 – 24).
PUCO approves $1.7 million+ in rail crossing upgrades
This month, the PUCO approved over $1.7 million in safety upgrades at rail crossings in Scioto and Butler counties.
The PUCO is responsible for evaluating Ohio’s public grade crossings to determine the need for installing active warning devices. Since the PUCO began implementing these evaluations, the annual number of train-motor vehicle crashes in Ohio has decreased from 356 in 1990 to 61 in 2022.
The PUCO has found that Nationwide Energy Partners, LLC (NEP) is not a “public utility” under Ohio law in its operations at five apartment complexes in Ohio. Instead, the PUCO found NEP was operating as an agent of the landlord.
In the opinion, the Commission found that NEP is not engaged in the business of supplying electricity and does not qualify as an “electric light company” or “public utility” under Ohio law in its operations at five specific apartment complexes in Ohio.
OPSB approves solar energy project in Jackson County
The Ohio Power Siting Board has authorized Dixon Run Solar, LLC to construct a 140 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility in Bloomfield Township, Jackson County.
The project will occupy approximately 2,085 acres of private leased land.
The OPSB adopted 46 conditions agreed to by Dixon Run Solar, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the Ohio Environmental Council, and the OPSB staff that the developer must adhere to in order to minimize and mitigate potential impacts during the construction and operation of the facility.
The PUCO’s Office of the Federal Energy Advocate filed comments this month with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The comments are related to PJM’s compliance filing on FERC Order 2222, which implements distributed energy resource aggregation in the energy, capacity and ancillary service markets.
Access to local emergency services and community support is vital. The Lifeline program can help low-income consumers connect to these crucial resources by offering discounts on eligible telephone, broadband and broadband bundled services.