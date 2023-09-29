North Baltimore, Ohio

Talking tracks and trains

Every three hours, a person or vehicle is hit by a train in the United States. That statistic is one of the many reasons the PUCO teamed up with the Ohio Rail Development Commission and the Ohio Department of Transportation for Rail Safety Week (Sept. 18 – 24).

You can help stop track tragedies by watching our public service announcement with PUCO Commissioner John Williams and learning about ways to stay safe near rail crossings.

2022 rail statistics report now available Each year, the PUCO issues the annual rail statistics book, which focuses on statewide trends for public grade crossings for the prior year. In 2022, there were 61 total crashes between trains and motor vehicles and 208 total PUCO-ordered safety improvements at rail crossings. Read the full report here. Find county-specific railroad data here.

PUCO approves $1.7 million+ in rail crossing upgrades This month, the PUCO approved over $1.7 million in safety upgrades at rail crossings in Scioto and Butler counties. The PUCO is responsible for evaluating Ohio’s public grade crossings to determine the need for installing active warning devices. Since the PUCO began implementing these evaluations, the annual number of train-motor vehicle crashes in Ohio has decreased from 356 in 1990 to 61 in 2022. Read more about the upgrades here.

Submeter company found not to be acting as public utility The PUCO has found that Nationwide Energy Partners, LLC (NEP) is not a “public utility” under Ohio law in its operations at five apartment complexes in Ohio. Instead, the PUCO found NEP was operating as an agent of the landlord. In the opinion, the Commission found that NEP is not engaged in the business of supplying electricity and does not qualify as an “electric light company” or “public utility” under Ohio law in its operations at five specific apartment complexes in Ohio. Read more about the PUCO’s opinion and order in this case here.

OPSB approves solar energy project in Jackson County The Ohio Power Siting Board has authorized Dixon Run Solar, LLC to construct a 140 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility in Bloomfield Township, Jackson County. The project will occupy approximately 2,085 acres of private leased land. The OPSB adopted 46 conditions agreed to by Dixon Run Solar, the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, the Ohio Environmental Council, and the OPSB staff that the developer must adhere to in order to minimize and mitigate potential impacts during the construction and operation of the facility. More information about the project and other OPSB business is available here.

Federal Energy Advocate files comments

The PUCO’s Office of the Federal Energy Advocate filed comments this month with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). The comments are related to PJM’s compliance filing on FERC Order 2222, which implements distributed energy resource aggregation in the energy, capacity and ancillary service markets.

Read the comments here.

Digital connectivity and the Lifeline program

Access to local emergency services and community support is vital. The Lifeline program can help low-income consumers connect to these crucial resources by offering discounts on eligible telephone, broadband and broadband bundled services.

Learn more about the Lifeline program as well as the Affordable Connectivity Program here.

Get updates when your rate changes

Receive an instant email or text notification when your utility changes their generation rates or natural gas prices.

Join the PUCO

Interested in joining our team? The PUCO employs engineers, lawyers, analysts, accountants, customer service representatives, human resource professionals, auditors and many more!

Positions are posted regularly to Careers.Ohio.gov. Use the filter to select “Public Utilities Commission” to see all open jobs.

View all open positions at Careers.Ohio.gov.