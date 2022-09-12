PUCO Schedules Public Hearing on Gas Rates

COLUMBUS, OHIO (Sept. 9, 2022) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has scheduled a public hearing to provide customers the chance to express their views on the applications of Columbia Gas of Ohio to increase their rates, charges and approval for an alternative rate plan. The local public hearing is scheduled as follows:

October 14, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

Toledo City Council Chambers

1 Government Center

Toledo, OH 43604

Individuals who testify will be required to provide their full name and contact information. Those who testify at the public hearing will have their comments added to the case record. Customers may also submit comments online at www.PUCO.ohio.gov or by mail addressed to 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Comments should include the case numbers 21-0637-GA-AIR, 21-0638-GA-ALT, 21-0639-GA-UNC, 21-0640-GA-AAM.

Case background

Columbia Gas of Ohio submitted its applications for rate increase and charges and for approval of an alternative rate plan on June 30, 2021.

In its applications, Columbia requests approval of an increase in gas distribution rates and an alternative rate plan. In its rate case, Columbia requests a rate increase of $221,429,000, an increase of 21.3 percent over current revenues. After its review of Columbia’s application and records, the PUCO staff recommends a revenue increase in the range of $35,197,000 to $57,554,000, which represents an increase of between 3.98 percent and 6.34 percent over current revenues. Columbia’s application for alternative rate plans seek to implement the following elements: the continuation of the infrastructure replacement rider for an additional five-year period; the continuation of the capital expenditure program rider for an additional five-year term; and the creation of a federally mandated investment rider to recover costs to comply with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration “Mega Rule” and other future mandated governmental spending.

Learn more about the rate case process, and What is a Rate Case? on the PUCO website.