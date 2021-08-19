SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio—Still can’t tell the difference between a squash and a pumpkin?

With fall nearing, those who plan to harvest pumpkins or those who want to learn how to tell the difference between pumpkins, squash, and gourds, can attend the Aug. 26 Pumpkin Field Day, offered by Ohio State University Extension.

The free event is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Western Agricultural Research Station, 7721 S. Charleston Pike, in South Charleston. The field day will offer beginning and experienced growers valuable research updates regarding disease management, insect management, weed control, weather impacts on production, and new pumpkin and squash varieties.

Whether you are an experienced or a beginning grower, the field day can offer pertinent information, said Jim Jasinski, an OSU Extension educator and Integrated Pest Management Program coordinator. OSU Extension is the outreach arm of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“Folks who attend the meeting will have a greater understanding of overall pumpkin and squash production, including hybrid selection for disease tolerance, and fungicide and herbicide selection for disease and weed management,” he said. “We’ll also have a discussion on the changing impact of weather on the life cycle of pumpkin and squash plants.”

“The range of topics we’re offering is tailored to a both beginner and experienced growers, with most topics including a general overview and a deeper dive during the presentation, with specialists available for questions afterwards.”

Sessions will include:

how climate and weather impact Ohio vegetable crops.

weed management and Reflex herbicide trial results.

updates on the powdery mildew fungicide trial and germplasm hybrid trial.

general disease management.

Registration for the event is required by Aug. 24 at go.osu.edu/pumpkinday.

The field day will follow Ohio State COVID-19 guidelines for an outdoor meeting, including social distancing and masks for those who are unvaccinated. All are asked to bring a mask in the event the guidelines change. Sanitizing stations and limited touch points will be utilized.

For more information, contact Jasinski at jasinski.4@osu.edu or 937-772-6014.

Information on other upcoming events around Ohio offered by OSU Extension—including field days and workshops—can be found on the OSU Extension agriculture and natural resources interactive map at agnr.osu.edu/programming.