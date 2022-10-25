Put a Plant-Based Twist on Holiday Baking

(Family Features) Flavorful desserts are a staple of the holidays and the exciting, appetizing allure of new recipes can help elevate seasonal gatherings and create sweet memories. With near-endless options for celebrating the season, putting a plant-based twist on traditional recipes offers everyone the opportunity to indulge with decadent treats.

In seasonal sweets like Brulee Pumpkin Pie and No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake, an option like Country Crock Plant Cream can be used as a dairy-free substitute for heavy whipping cream. With 29% less saturated fat than dairy heavy whipping cream, it’s an easy 1:1 swap and is also soy-free, certified plant-based and 100% vegan, making it ideal to have on hand during holiday baking season. It’s all of the deliciousness of heavy cream, with none of the heaviness of dairy.

Brulee Pumpkin Pie

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Servings: 8

Pie Crust:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 tablespoons Country Crock Plant Butter, cold and cut into cubes

2 tablespoons chilled vegetable shortening, cut into pieces

4 tablespoons ice water

Pumpkin Filling:

1/2 cup maple syrup

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin puree

1/4 cup coconut cream

1 cup Country Crock Plant Cream

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground clove

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons white granulated sugar

Whipped Topping:

2 cups Country Crock Plant Cream, chilled

1/4 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

To make pie crust: Preheat oven to 350 F. In bowl of food processor, add flour, sugar and salt; pulse to combine. Add cold plant butter and shortening. Process about 10 seconds until it looks like coarse meal. With food processor running, add ice water. Process until mixture clumps together. On lightly floured surface, roll dough into 14-inch circle. Transfer to 9-inch pie dish. Lift edges and allow dough to drape into dish. Trim, leaving 1-inch overhang. Fold excess dough under and crimp edges. To make pumpkin filling: In medium saucepan over medium heat, add syrup and vanilla; warm about 2 minutes then remove from heat and set aside. In large bowl, combine syrup mixture, pumpkin, coconut cream, plant cream, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove, salt and cornstarch; blend with hand mixer until smooth. Pour mixture into pie crust. Bake 1 hour. If crust starts to burn, cover edges with aluminum foil. The middle will still be jiggly. Cool at room temperature 30 minutes then cover and transfer to refrigerator to chill at least 5 hours or overnight. Before serving, sprinkle pie with white sugar and, using kitchen torch, brelee until sugar is melted and dark brown. To make whipped topping: Using electric hand mixer or stand mixer, whisk plant cream, powdered sugar and vanilla on high until mixture thickens and stiff peaks form. Slice and serve with whipped topping.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

Prep time: 5-10 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes

Total time: 6-7 hours

Servings: 8

Country Crock Plant Butter, for greasing

Crust:

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/2 cup Country Crock Plant Butter, melted

Filling:

2 packages (8 ounces each) dairy-free cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup peanut butter

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup Country Crock Plant Cream

1 cup powdered sugar

Chocolate Ganache:

1 stick Country Crock Plant Butter, cubed

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Grease 9-inch pie dish with plant butter; set aside. To make crust: In medium bowl, combine graham cracker crumbs and melted plant butter; mix thoroughly. Add crust to greased pie dish and press firmly to bottom and sides; refrigerate. To make filling: In bowl of electric mixer, beat cream cheese until smooth and creamy. Add powdered sugar; beat until fully incorporated. Add peanut butter, vanilla extract and plant cream; beat until smooth and creamy. Pour filling into prepared crust and refrigerate 5-6 hours or overnight. To make chocolate ganache: In pan over medium heat, add plant butter cubes and chocolate; stir continuously. Spread chocolate ganache evenly on top of chilled cheesecake. Refrigerate at least 1 hour before slicing and serving.



