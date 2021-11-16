Put Fish on the Family Menu

(Family Features) When meals at home get stale and boring, adding some excitement back to family dinners can be as simple as a protein swap. Despite fish being a no-go for picky eaters in some families, there’s a flavorful solution for adding it to the menu in your home.
If you’re hoping to introduce kids (or a picky spouse) to fish for an at-home shakeup, try wrapping it with a flavorful favorite. This Bacon-Wrapped Halibut recipe calls for lightly seasoned fillets wrapped with all-natural bacon served alongside your favorite grains and vegetables – an easy yet tasty way to put seafood on the table.
Sourced from American Humane Certified family farmers that raise animals 100% crate-free with no antibiotics or added hormones, the Coleman Natural bacon in this 20-minute dish contains no artificial ingredients or preservatives so you can feel good about feeding your family better. Plus, with no sugar, it’s paleo-friendly and perfect for those looking to reduce sugar intake.
To find more family-friendly recipes, visit ColemanNatural.com/Recipes.
Watch video to see how to make this recipe!
Bacon-Wrapped Halibut
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Servings: 4
- 4 halibut fillets (6 ounces each), skin removed
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- 8 slices Coleman Natural Bacon
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- cooked rice or other grain (optional)
- salad or other vegetable (optional)
- Season halibut with salt and pepper, to taste, then wrap each fillet along shorter side with two bacon slices, tucking ends underneath to hold in place.
- In large, nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add fish and cook, turning once, until bacon is crisp, about 5 minutes on each side.
- Serve fish with rice or salad.
SOURCE:
Coleman Natural Foods