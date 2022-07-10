“PUTTS FUR MUTTS” GOLF OUTING SCHEDULED FOR JULY 24, 2022

WHO
“Putts Fur Mutts” Co-Chairs Jill Borkowski and Melissa Cogar (both née Harris), raising money for Fur Angels Rescue. Both are Oregon, Ohio natives and University of Toledo grads.
WHAT
“Putts Fur Mutts” Golf Outing
with support from Mark Feldstein & Associates and Paws & Remember of Northwest Ohio
$110/golfer (individuals and teams welcome)
$25/individual for lunch and silent auction only
- 18 holes with cart
- Men’s, Women’s and Senior (70+) Tees
- Prizes for the Top Three Teams
- Donuts, Coffee, and Panera Bread Bagels
- Bloody Mary/Mimosa/Screwdriver Cash Bar
- Lunch from Outback Steakhouse Toledo
- Dessert Bar
- Silent Auction – preview items at www.facebook.com/
puttsfurmutts
- and more!
WHEN
July 24, 2022 (Sunday)
7 am – registration opens
8 am – shotgun start with scramble format
WHERE
Legacy Golf Club
7677 New US 223
Ottawa Lake MI 49267
WHY
To raise funds for Fur Angels Rescue in memory of Belle, Bailey and Oreo Borkowski. Fur Angels Rescue provides temporary and long-term shelter, warmth and safety, food, medical treatment and love to homeless dogs and cats in a network of foster homes until each animal finds their forever home. The net proceeds from the “Putts Fur Mutts” Golf Outing will be used for spay/neuter and veterinary care and to do Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) in an effort to prevent new litters from being born outside and to reduce the number of cats and kittens entering overcrowded shelters and rescue groups.