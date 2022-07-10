“PUTTS FUR MUTTS” GOLF OUTING SCHEDULED FOR JULY 24, 2022

WHO

“Putts Fur Mutts” Co-Chairs Jill Borkowski and Melissa Cogar (both née Harris), raising money for Fur Angels Rescue. Both are Oregon, Ohio natives and University of Toledo grads.

WHAT

“Putts Fur Mutts” Golf Outing

with support from Mark Feldstein & Associates and Paws & Remember of Northwest Ohio

$110/golfer (individuals and teams welcome)

$25/individual for lunch and silent auction only

18 holes with cart

Men’s, Women’s and Senior (70+) Tees

Prizes for the Top Three Teams

Donuts, Coffee, and Panera Bread Bagels

Bloody Mary/Mimosa/Screwdriver Cash Bar

Lunch from Outback Steakhouse Toledo

Dessert Bar

Silent Auction – preview items at www.facebook.com/ puttsfurmutts

puttsfurmutts and more!

WHEN

July 24, 2022 (Sunday)

7 am – registration opens

8 am – shotgun start with scramble format

WHERE

Legacy Golf Club

7677 New US 223

Ottawa Lake MI 49267

WHY

To raise funds for Fur Angels Rescue in memory of Belle, Bailey and Oreo Borkowski. Fur Angels Rescue provides temporary and long-term shelter, warmth and safety, food, medical treatment and love to homeless dogs and cats in a network of foster homes until each animal finds their forever home. The net proceeds from the “Putts Fur Mutts” Golf Outing will be used for spay/neuter and veterinary care and to do Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) in an effort to prevent new litters from being born outside and to reduce the number of cats and kittens entering overcrowded shelters and rescue groups.